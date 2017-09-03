Since Sarah’s victory in ‘CBB’ last month, YouTube performer Trisha has made a handful of videos claiming the show was rigged in favour of the former Girls Aloud singer, as well as claiming she was given preferential treatment by producers.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Sarah Harding

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Sam Thompson

Fellow housemate Trisha, who chose to walk away from the show rather than being evicted, previously suggested that Sarah was being edited favourably “so she would be the winner”.

She fumed: “This is why I had such an issue with her. She’s such a terrible, terrible, terrible human being who just gets away with shit because it was in her contract and she would gloat about stuff.”

‘CBB’ bosses previously denied claims Trisha made in a previous video about her time in the house, but offered no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about her second allegations.

'Celebrity Big Brother': 14 Most Controversial Moments