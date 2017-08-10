Celebrity Big Brother's Sarah Harding Reveals Girls Aloud Struggles Inspired One Of Her Tattoos

Sarah Harding has opened up about the story behind one of her tattoos, revealing she got it to spur her on during “tough” times as a member of Girls Aloud. Reminiscing about her days in the girl group with her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Chad Johnson, Sarah then showed him the tattoo on her forearm, which shows the word ‘strength’ in Tibetan.

Channel 5 Sarah shows Chad her tattoo

In a conversation which will air in Thursday’s (10 August) episode, she explains: “It reminds me to have strength, I got it when we were halfway through our tour rehearsals, because I’m not the strongest of the dancers. “I wasn’t as dance trained as three of the other girls... two of us were more singers than dancers so I used to do extra time with my routines. Tour rehearsals for me were so tough.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Sarah has several tattoos, including this Tibetan writing

She added: “I used to have a mini meltdown at some point during every four weeks. Everyone would be dreading... like ’oh god here we come, Sarah’s going to have a little meltdown when she can’t pick up the routine.” Although Sarah has repeatedly said she doesn’t want to dish the dirt on her former bandmates, she has spoken several times about her time in the group since entering the ‘CBB’ house last week, including the revelation she’s no longer in touch with the rest of the band. Hinting at a rift, she explained earlier this week: “I haven’t seen or heard from one of them for forever. I don’t know where she’s gone.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Sarah and her former bandmates

During a prior conversation with Jemma Lucy, she remained coy when quizzed about whether there’d been a fallout between herself and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, but did disclose: “We were like sisters, so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time. “Being around girls all the time, it’s difficult sometimes… Nothing’s forever. We went through a lot together. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out, it wouldn’t be a major deal.” See Sarah’s full chat in full in Thursday’s ‘CBB’ kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.