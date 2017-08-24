Channel 5 Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding

As part of a task, former evictees including Karthik Nagesan all return to the house, with the former ‘Apprentice’ star wasting no time in asking what’s going between Sarah and Chad. The former Girls Aloud singer asks: “What are they trying to make out happened? Because we haven’t done the deed.” Paul Danan then suggests that to the outside world, it looks like they may have had full sex in the house, to which Sarah continues to insist that this is not the case.

Channel 5 The two housemates had shared a bed earlier that night

To say Sarah and Chad’s relationship has been volatile during their stay in the ‘CBB’ house would be something of an understatement, with the two butting heads on a number of occasions in recent weeks. They’ve always made up in the end, though, such as earlier this week, when they became involved in a heated row about alcohol consumption, which ended with Chad professing his love for the former Girls Aloud singer in bed. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5, during which one contestant will receive the shocking news that they’ve been evicted, and must leave via the back door. After this, the remaining six housemates will go through to this year’s final, which takes place live on Friday night (25 August).