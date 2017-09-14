After a reported rift of almost three years, former Girls Aloud stars Sarah Harding and Cheryl Tweedy have reached out to one another in a public Twitter exchange.
During Sarah’s time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this summer, she revealed that she no longer spoke to her ex-bandmates, specifically mentioning that she and Cheryl hadn’t had any contact since her ‘X Factor’ days.
She told her fellow housemates: “We were like sisters so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time.
“Nothing is forever. We went through a lot together, so nothing lasts forever. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.”
Prior to entering the house, fans also noticed that Cheryl had unfollowed Sarah on Twitter, but it seems they’re now on much friendlier terms, following their latest affectionate exchange.
On Wednesday (13 September), Cheryl asked her fans which of her solo album tracks they wish had been released as singles, with Sarah chiming in that her favourite would always be ‘Fight For This Love’, prompting a friendly response from her ex-bandmate.
Sarah discussed her time in Girls Aloud on a number of occasions prior to her ‘CBB’ victory, admitting: “It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.
“I haven’t seen or heard from one of them for forever. I don’t know where she’s gone.”
During her stint in the ‘CBB’ house, Nadine Coyle was the only member of Girls Aloud to show her support for Sarah.
However, Nicola Roberts appeared to take a swipe at her, after she made some less-than-favourable remarks about Fifth Harmony.