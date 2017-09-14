After a reported rift of almost three years, former Girls Aloud stars Sarah Harding and Cheryl Tweedy have reached out to one another in a public Twitter exchange.

During Sarah’s time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this summer, she revealed that she no longer spoke to her ex-bandmates, specifically mentioning that she and Cheryl hadn’t had any contact since her ‘X Factor’ days.

HGL via Getty Images Sarah Harding

She told her fellow housemates: “We were like sisters so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time.

“Nothing is forever. We went through a lot together, so nothing lasts forever. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.”

Prior to entering the house, fans also noticed that Cheryl had unfollowed Sarah on Twitter, but it seems they’re now on much friendlier terms, following their latest affectionate exchange.

Jonathan Hordle/Rex/Shutterstock Cheryl [last name]

On Wednesday (13 September), Cheryl asked her fans which of her solo album tracks they wish had been released as singles, with Sarah chiming in that her favourite would always be ‘Fight For This Love’, prompting a friendly response from her ex-bandmate.

Yoo hoo 🙋🏻 can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should've been singles please 🤔 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 13, 2017

Hey stranger!...U know FFTL will always be the one 👍🏼💥#TrueToTheGame 😘 — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) September 13, 2017

Sarah discussed her time in Girls Aloud on a number of occasions prior to her ‘CBB’ victory, admitting: “It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.

“I haven’t seen or heard from one of them for forever. I don’t know where she’s gone.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Girls Aloud appearing together on their final tour

During her stint in the ‘CBB’ house, Nadine Coyle was the only member of Girls Aloud to show her support for Sarah.

Girls Aloud Through The Years