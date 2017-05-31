Simon Cowell has declared ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist Sarah Ikumu ‘the best singer the show has ever featured’, following her semi-final performance.
Yes, even better than Susan Boyle.
The 16-year-old from Milton Keynes was fast-tracked to the semi’s after the head judge chose her as his Golden Buzzer act, following an incredible version of Jennifer Hudson’s ‘And I’m Telling You’ in her audition.
But the teenager managed to top that memorable performance on Wednesday night’s live semi-final with her own interpretation of the Prince classic ‘Purple Rain’.
It had the audience - and all four judges - on their feet.
Simon Cowell told her: “You are fearless. What you do isn’t perfect but you put your stamp on something - making something individual.
“I would say in all the years we’ve done Britain’s Got Talent, you are the best singer who has ever come on.”
David Walliams added: “That was so extraordinary. You took an iconic song by an iconic artist and put your spin on it. I think the competition might as well go home now.”
Alesha agreed telling her: “I was literally about to say ‘game over’. Anyone who was asleep is awake now. It was stellar. I agree with Simon, you’re the best vocalist we’ve ever had on the show, period.”
Even Amanda was (almost) lost for words, telling her: “You were utterly phenomenal.”
And she still hasn’t finished her GCSEs!
Watch Sarah’s incredible performance of ‘Purple Rain’ in the video above.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue all this week, from 7.30pm on ITV.