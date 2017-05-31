Simon Cowell has declared ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist Sarah Ikumu ‘the best singer the show has ever featured’, following her semi-final performance.

Yes, even better than Susan Boyle.

The 16-year-old from Milton Keynes was fast-tracked to the semi’s after the head judge chose her as his Golden Buzzer act, following an incredible version of Jennifer Hudson’s ‘And I’m Telling You’ in her audition.

But the teenager managed to top that memorable performance on Wednesday night’s live semi-final with her own interpretation of the Prince classic ‘Purple Rain’.

It had the audience - and all four judges - on their feet.