A co-star of Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out in support of her after she was labelled “cruel” and a “hypocrite” by Kim Cattrall. Molly Shannon, who stars alongside SJP on ‘Divorce’ insisted she was “supportive and kind”.

Toby Melville / Reuters Kim Cattrall (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker

Her comments come just days after Kim Cattrall blasted her ‘Sex And The City’ co-star in an Instagram post after she reached out to her following the death of her brother, Chris, last week. “I didn’t read about that,” Shannon told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “but I know, for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. “It doesn’t really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and, like, a girls’ girl.”

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Molly Shannon (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker

After Kim announced the death of her brother last week, SJP offered her condolences to her former co-star. Kim responded, telling her: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” She then captioned the image: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:20am PST

She continued: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” Kim then posted a link to a New York Post article entitled: “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.” However, fellow ‘Sex And The City’ co-star, Cynthia Nixon, got a completely different message when she reached out.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters The 'Sex And The City' cast: (l-r) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall

“Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out,” Cattrall posted on her Instagram - suggesting the actress had called the 61-year-old rather than posting on social media. Last year Kim told Piers Morgan that she had “never been friends” with any of her castmates when filming ‘Sex And The City’ The 61-year-old actress described her relationship with the US show as “toxic” during an appearance on ITV’s ‘Life Stories’, just days after she was accused of ending any hopes of a third ‘SATC’ film because of her “diva demands”.