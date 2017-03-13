'Broadchurch' Star Sarah Parish Opens Up About Losing Eight-Month-Old Daughter

Sarah Parish has opened up about the devastating loss of her eight-month-old daughter in 2009.

The ‘Broadchurch’ actress, 48, and her husband 42-year-old husband James Murray’s daughter Ella-Jayne died due to a heart defect caused by an uncommon condition called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.

“The day she died she took a bottle for the first time; she held our gaze and smiled into our eyes,” Parish wrote in the Daily Mail on 11 March.

“For Jim and I, it was very, very difficult and it left a huge hole in our lives. I now know that losing a child is the hardest thing to happen to anyone; that we had never experienced tragedy before she died.

“We had never truly understood grief or loss.”