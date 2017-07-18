The brother of murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne has revealed that her killer beamed and waved at him seconds after abducting the eight-year-old. Lee Payne, then aged 13, still feels guilty he wasn’t able to stop his little sister from falling into the clutches of paedophile Roy Whiting. Speaking for the first time on a Channel 5 documentary about the events of that harrowing day 17 years ago, Lee explained he was about 30 seconds behind Sarah as they and siblings Luke, then 12, and Charlotte, then 5, played in a cornfield in West Sussex.

PA Sarah Payne was abducted on 1 July 2000

They and their parents Sara and Michael (who has since passed away) had been visiting their grandparents. Running ahead of her brothers and sister, Sarah dipped through a gap leading to a road on the edge of the field and was never seen alive again. Whiting snatched the little girl out of sight and bundled her into his van, grinning and waving at her brother Lee as he drove away. Lee said the way Whiting was smiling at him made him “very uneasy – didn’t make me feel comfortable at all.”

Channel 5 Lee Payne says he say Roy Whiting seconds after the abduction. Whiting waved and smiled at him before driving away

He added: “When it comes to feeling guilt about the situation, I did for a few years beat myself up… that if I run faster… I might have caught up with her. There’s never going to be a day when you’re going to turn around and be like, ‘I’m over that now.’ Because that’s just not going to happen.” Sarah was abducted on 1 July 2000. On 17 July, a body was found in a field around 15 miles away near Pulborough. Within 24 hours, forensic tests had confirmed it was Sarah and a murder investigation began. Luke Payne also speaks during the programme, blinking back tears as he admits he is haunted by what happened and the thought he could have saved her.

PA Archive/PA Images Roy Whiting was jailed for life for the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Payne

“I don’t get a lot of sleep. I dread the night, because it’s just you and your thoughts,” he said. He also recalls how his late father bought a sawn-off shotgun in preparation for what he would do if Whiting was found not guilty. Lee added that when he sees Sarah’s friends now: “I always wonder where she would be… what she would be doing… whatever she would have been doing, she would have shined.” Sarah’s devastated mother Sara became a child protection campaigner after her daughter’s death. Following years of pressure on the Government, Sarah’s Law came into effect in 2011, allowing parents to ask police if anyone with access to their child is a convicted paedophile.

PA Archive/PA Images Sarah's parents Sara and Michael Payne (who has recently passed away) during the murder trial in 2001