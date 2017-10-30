The White House Press Secretary has been accused of “lying” in response to reporters’ questions about the role of former foreign policy advisor, George Papadopoulos, in Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Sarah Sanders sought to play down the importance of the 30-year-old who has pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents about “dirt” he was offered on Hillary Clinton. The information came to light on Monday in the indictments against Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Sanders walks away from the particularly combative briefing.

Speaking of Papadopoulos’s role, she said: “It was extremely limited, it was a volunteer position. “He reached out and nothing happened beyond that which I think shows one, his level of importance in the campaign, and two, what little role with coordinating anything official for the campaign.” Sanders’s assertion is at odds with the indictment issued by the Special Counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which states Papadopoulos was encouraged to meet with Russian officials by campaign officials.

SHS is lying, according to the Papadopoulos plea deal. He was encouraged by campaign officials to make the trip to Moscow. Like, verbatim. pic.twitter.com/rUk0ZN45tR — Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) October 30, 2017

Sanders was then asked by a reporter: “So his activities were entirely of his invention, no one asked him to do any of these things - is that what you’re telling the American public?” Dodging the question, she replied: “I’m telling you he was a volunteer member of an advisory council that literally met one time.” The White House has acknowledged this one meeting as there is photographic evidence of it from Trump’s own Instagram account (Papadopoulos is third from left).

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

Papadopoulos was one of five people announced to be part of Trump’s foreign policy team in March of last year. At the time Trump described him as an “excellent guy” so was clearly familiar with his work. Additionally, Sanders’ repetition of the word “volunteer” to show reduced significance rings hollow in light of the fact Manafort also worked on the campaign for free and is now accused of, amongst other things, “conspiracy against the US”. Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Sanders was also asked how she could “describe Papadopoulos as having a limited role when there’s a photograph of [him] sitting at a table with then-candidate Trump at a national security meeting”. She replied: “There are thousands of photographs [of Trump] with millions of people.” Sanders is of course correct but only a tiny number of these people are “sitting at a table with then-candidate Trump at a national security meeting”.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders should resign as @PressSec. She lacks any credibility, outright lies to the American people. https://t.co/9GCDQ1VQzm — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 30, 2017

The Press Secretary also repeated Trump’s current favourite go-to line, that the real investigation should be about Hillary Clinton, Uranium One and the pee dossier. Speaking of Trump Jr’s meeting with Russians last year, she said: “The big difference here is you have a meeting that took place vs millions of dollars being sent to create fake information to actually influence the election. “When you compare those two, it’s like apples and oranges.”

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Sanders also raised a few eyebrows by starting the press briefing by using an analogy of reporters getting drunk and trying to split the tab to illustrate tax reform.

Wait What?? Sarah Sanders Compares Trump Tax Cut to Reporters Drinking Beer at Bar pic.twitter.com/h2ckDSaQkj — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 30, 2017

Sarah Sanders opens up press conference with drinking joke, looks up expectantly for laugh. Someone in press pool coughs. That happened. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 30, 2017

If 10 reporters go to a bar, and...and two of them want whiskey, but the other six...Hillary colluded with Russia



-Sarah Sanders, basically — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 30, 2017