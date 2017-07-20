A fitness blogger and model has proved she won’t let negative comments about her baby bump stop her sharing photos.

Sarah Stage, from the US, has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

She received comments on a photo she posted on 8 July saying she “doesn’t look like a pregnant person” because her bump was “too small”.

But that didn’t stop Stage from posting another selfie in a bikini on 18 July, captioning the shot: “Positive vibes only #unbothered.”