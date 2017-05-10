Sarmassophobia: 14 Signs You Have A Fear Of Commitment

If you had a penny for every time someone has told you that you are scared of commitment, you’d be rich enough to buy an engagement ring for yourself. If this sounds familiar, you might be suffering from sarmassophobia - a fear of dating and relationships - but if you’re still not convinced, you might want to see if these 14 signs ring a bell. 1. Comparing every new person you meet to a terrible ex.

2. Knowing you subconsciously pick people who want sex, not relationships.

3. Stressing out more about the prospect of a second date than a first.

4. Using work as an excuse to never go on dates (or cancel at the last minute).

5. Pushing people away by constantly being passive aggressive.

6. Being secretly relieved when someone turns out to be a dick and you can ditch.

7. Forcing yourself to keep using dating apps to prove you aren’t ever invested.

8. Avoiding making plans any further than a week ahead.

9. Spending all your waking hours analysing their messages for signs they are being clingy.

10. Telling anyone who will listen how un-serious this is.

11. Dreading your parents asking about your love life.

12. Refusing to put a label on a situation (even when it is completely obvious to everyone else).

13. Breaking out in a cold sweat at the thought of ‘the chat’.