    Satisfy Your Inner Dobby With This Magical Harry Potter Advent Calendar

    These socks have your name on them ✨

    09/11/2017 10:34 GMT

    Harry Potter fans (and house elves) can now countdown to Christmas with cosy toes thanks to this sock-filled advent calendar.

    Behind each window is a fresh pair of socks with themed designs: from the Marauder’s map to the golden snitch.

    Target

    The advent calendar, which costs £12.11 from Target, features a mixture of ankle and trainer socks that are guaranteed to keep any muggle’s toes happy.

    Unfortunately the website says shipping is currently unavailable to the UK (damn those owls, always getting lost) however if you’re planning any trips to the US soon, we’d definitely recommend a whistle-stop tour of Target.

    Target
    Target

    HuffPost UK has reached out to Target to find out if they’ll be delivering to the UK anytime soon and we’ll keep you posted on what they say. In the meantime, check out these other awesome alternative advent calendar ideas featuring cheese, gin, charm bracelets and more.

    • Cheese Advent Calendar, £8
      Annem Hobson
      This delightful number features 24 individually wrapped cheeses including various types of cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with cranberries, Applewood and more. (Read about it here.)

      Price: £8
      Buy it from Asda.
    • Prosecco Advent Calendar, £144.95
      Not On The High Street
      This bad boy is filled to the brim with 24 mini bottles of Prosecco, Cava and Champagne. It's guaranteed to make Christmas a merry one (but perhaps don't glug them before work).

      Price: £144.95
      Buy it here.
    • Create A Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar, £20
      Not On The High Street
      This 12-door advent calendar features a charm behind each door, so jewellery-lovers can build their own bracelet. What's more, it can be personalised so you can feel extra special.

      Price: £20
      Buy it here.
    • Aldi Wine Advent Calendar, £49.99
      Aldi
      Count down to Christmas with a mini bottle of wine every day. There's an epic mixture of red, white, rosé and fizz!

      Price: £49.99
      Buy it from Aldi
    • Carluccio’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar, £75
      Carluccios
      Foodies will love this: Carluccio’s have hidden a different mini product from their Italian larder behind each colourful ‘door’ - featuring chilli pesto, wild boar ragu, fig jam and truffle butter. Yum. 

      Price: £75
      Buy it here.
    • Coffee Advent Calendar, £40
      Not On The High Street
      Count down to Christmas with a different bag of artisan roasted coffee each day, guaranteed to give you the caffeine hit you need to get you through December. 

      Price: £40
      Buy it here.
    • Individual Prints Advent Calendar, £49.90
      Juniqe
      Arty-types will love this calendar, which features a new poster (20 x 30cm) from a different artist each day. Use the posters to decorate your walls or give them away as individual gifts.

      Price: £49.90
      Buy it here.
    • Beer Advent Calendar, £54.99
      Adnams
      It's filled with beer, need we say more?

      Price: £54.99
      Buy it here.
    • Haribo Advent Calendar, £7
      Haribo
      Got a sweet tooth? Get in line for this cheap and cheerful advent calendar from Haribo, starring mini bags of sweets behind each window.

      Price: £7
      Buy it here.
    • Sex Toy Advent Calendar, £150
      Love Honey
      You can't get much more alternative than this sex toy advent calendar, packed with some of Love Honey's most popular products. Cheeky.

      Price: £150
      Buy it here.
    • Yankee Candle, £24.99
      Yankee Candle
      An advent calendar filled to the brim with scented candles (could life get any better?). Your home will be bombarded with cinnamon, spiced white cocoa and snowflake cookie fragrances.

      Price: £24.99
      Buy it here.
    • Soap And Glory Beauty Calendar, £40
      Soap and Glory
      Enjoy a mini beauty treat every day with this Soap and Glory advent calendar crammed with bath products and makeup galore. We've got our eyes on that mascara. Lovely jubbly.

      Price: £40
      Buy it here.
    • Tea Advent Calendar, £36
      Bluebird Tea co
      Tea-bellies can bag themselves an advent calendar from Bluebird Tea co, starring 24 tea-themed gifts. We're talking posh teabags, mini matcha pots, tea-scented perfume and more.

      Price: £36
      Buy it here.
    • Gin Advent Calendar, £99.95
      Drinks By The Dram
      This gin advent calendar is guaranteed to plant a grin on your face. You definitely won't be sharing it.

      Price: £99.95
      Buy it here.
    • Pork Crackling Advent Calendar, £14.99
      The Snaffling Pig co
      A meaty take on the traditional advent calendar, this cheeky number from The Snaffling Pig Co is filled with mini bags of flavoured pork crackling (and, FYI, four of the six flavours of pork crackling have won Great Taste Awards).

      Price: £14.99
      Buy it here.
    • Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, £175
      Liberty London
      A firm favourite among beauty-lovers, this year's Liberty London calendar features over £500-worth of products from Liberty's beauty hall, including 15 full-sized products and favourites from Byredo, Diptyque, Le Labo and more. 

      Price: £175
      Buy it exclusively from Liberty London.
    • Olivia Hale Beauty Advent Calendar, £14.99
      Home Bargains
      For those who don't want to spend their entire Christmas present budget on an advent calendar, this version is teaming with makeup must-haves including lipgloss, bronzer and nail polish. But, thankfully, it won't break the bank.

      Price: £14.99
      Available from over 450 Home Bargains stores nationwide, while stocks last.
    • Chase Distillery Advent Calendar, £125
      Chase Distillery
      If you love booze but can't quite decide which is your favourite, this calendar could be the one for you. It features 24 5cl bottles of booze including gin, vodka and liqueur - all produced in the Herefordshire-based Chase Distillery. Fancy.

      Price: £125
      Buy it here.
