Saturated Fats 'Do Not Clog Arteries And Cause Heart Disease', Cardiologists Claim

The idea that saturated fats clog up arteries and therefore causes heart disease is “plain wrong”, experts have claimed. Writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM), three cardiologists said that saturated fats - found in butter, lard, sausages, bacon, cheese and cream - do not clog the arteries. To truly champion heart health, the nation’s focus should be shifted away from lowering fats and cutting out dietary saturated fat, they said. Instead, we should emphasise the importance of “game-changing” lifestyle changes such as following a Mediterranean diet, taking a brisk 22-minute daily walk and minimising stress to stave off coronary heart disease.

A spokesperson for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has shut down these new claims, labelling them as “unhelpful and misleading”. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is a major cause of death both in the UK and worldwide, according to the NHS. The main symptoms are chest pain, heart attacks and heart failure. Eating a diet that is high in saturated fat can raise the level of cholesterol in the blood and this, in turn, increases the risk of heart disease, the NHS site claims. But the new study disagrees, saying the idea that dietary saturated fat “clogs a pipe”, which then causes heart disease, is wrong. Dr Aseem Malhotra, of Lister Hospital, Stevenage; Professor Rita Redberg of UCSF School of Medicine, San Francisco; and Pascal Meier of University Hospital Geneva and University College London argue that existing evidence shows no association between consumption of saturated fat and heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and death. “Decades of emphasis on the primacy of lowering plasma cholesterol, as if this was an end in itself and driving a market of ‘proven to lower cholesterol’ and ‘low fat’ foods and medications, has been misguided,” they said. Instead of telling people to cut fats from their diets, the health experts named three factors that could vastly reduce heart disease risk. These are: :: Taking a brisk walk every day for roughly 22 minutes. :: Eating ‘real foods’ such as nuts, extra virgin olive oil, vegetables and oily fish, and avoiding processed food and refined carbohydrates (white bread, cookies, cakes, white pasta, pizza etc). :: Minimising stress, as chronic stress puts the body’s inflammatory response on “permanent high alert”.

