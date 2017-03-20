Matt Tebbutt is going to be the new regular host of ‘Saturday Kitchen’, the BBC has confirmed.
Ever since James Martin hung up his apron back in March 2016, the show has welcomed a different guest presenter each week, and fans immediately warmed to Matt when he made his first appearance.
Matt was then at the helm again over the weekend, and the official ‘Saturday Kitchen’ account confirmed that he will have a more regular role from now on:
In reply to a fan calling for Matt to be on our screens more, they wrote: “You’ll be pleased to hear that you’ll be seeing a lot more of @matt_tebbutt as soon he will be hosting every other week!”
Saturday (18 March) was a special day for the team, as it was the 500th edition of the show.
Sadly, not all of the hosts have been as well-received as Matt, with Lorraine Pascale recently taking to Twitter to defend herself against those who slammed her efforts as host.