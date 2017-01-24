'Saturday Night Live' Writer Suspended Over Joke About Donald Trump's Son

‘Saturday Night Live’ bosses have made the decision to suspend one of its writers, following a joke she posted on Twitter making fun of Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron.
Last week, writer Katie Rich received widespread criticism following Trump’s inauguration, when she wrote: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”
In the wake of the controversy, Katie deactivated her Twitter account, later posting a public apology, and admitting that her actions had been “inexcusable”.
She wrote: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions [and] offensive words. It was inexcusable [and] I’m so sorry.”
It has since been reported that Katie has been hit with a suspension, and her name was noticeably absent from the credits of the most recent episode of ‘SNL’.
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump’s former rival candidate Hillary Clinton, shared her take on the matter shortly after the tweet gained attention, writing: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing [President Trump’s] policies that hurt kids.”
Trump himself has not commented on the furore, but has repeatedly spoken out about ‘SNL’ in the past, specifically relating to Alec Baldwin’s recurring impression of him.
Earlier this month, in the lead-up to his inauguration, Trump wrote on Twitter: “NBC News is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television.”
Trump has hosted ‘SNL’ on two occasions, most recently in 2015.
-
Darren Staples / Reuters
Demonstrators hold a banner on Ironbridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, in Ironbridge, Britain January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Andres Stapff / Reuters
A member of an Uruguayan carnival group holds placards against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, during the inaugural parade of the Uruguayan Carnival in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 19, 2017. The placards read: "Trump cheater" and "Trump get out". REUTERS/Andres Stapff
-
Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "Queer Solidarity Smashes Borders" from Vauxhall Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
-
Toby Melville / Reuters
Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls" from Tower Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
-
Romeo Ranoco / Reuters
An anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump protester holds a placard with picture of him during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
-
Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "Migrants Welcome Here" from Westminster Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
-
ISHARA S. KODIKARA via Getty Images
Sri Lankan rights activists demonstrate outside the US Embassy in Colombo on January 20, 2017, ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. / AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Noam Galai via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: A protester is seen during the Inaugural 2017 Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY19: People gather in front of Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, USA on January 19, 2017 during a demonstration to protest US President-elect, Republican, Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration which will be held in Washington. Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio,Mayor of Minneapolis Betsy Hodges participate the protest as well as celebrities including Robert De Niro, Marisa Tomei, Sally Field, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Cher, Natalie Merchant . (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TED ALJIBE via Getty Images
Activists prepare to dump a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump into a trash bin, in a symbolic gesture during a rally in front of the US embassy in Manila on january 20, 2017, ahead of Trump's presidential inauguration.
Three hundred Philippine activists led by women's groups dumped a photo of Trump in a trash bin ahead of his inauguration on January 20, protesting his 'alarming sexism and racism'. / AFP / TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Romeo Ranoco / Reuters
Protesters display anti U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placards while marching outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco