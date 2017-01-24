'Saturday Night Live' Writer Suspended Over Joke About Donald Trump's Son

‘Saturday Night Live’ bosses have made the decision to suspend one of its writers, following a joke she posted on Twitter making fun of Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron. Last week, writer Katie Rich received widespread criticism following Trump’s inauguration, when she wrote: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” In the wake of the controversy, Katie deactivated her Twitter account, later posting a public apology, and admitting that her actions had been “inexcusable”.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Barron and Donald Trump at the inauguration last week

She wrote: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions [and] offensive words. It was inexcusable [and] I’m so sorry.”

It has since been reported that Katie has been hit with a suspension, and her name was noticeably absent from the credits of the most recent episode of ‘SNL’. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump’s former rival candidate Hillary Clinton, shared her take on the matter shortly after the tweet gained attention, writing: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing [President Trump’s] policies that hurt kids.”

Trump himself has not commented on the furore, but has repeatedly spoken out about ‘SNL’ in the past, specifically relating to Alec Baldwin’s recurring impression of him. Earlier this month, in the lead-up to his inauguration, Trump wrote on Twitter: “NBC News is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television.” Trump has hosted ‘SNL’ on two occasions, most recently in 2015.