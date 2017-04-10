Declan Donnelly flashing his pants on the last ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ of the series wasn’t the only controversy to hit the show. The ITV series has also been hit by fix claims after a contestant on the hugely popular ‘Win The Ads’ contest changed his final answer.

ITV

Window cleaner Neil Scott was told only his first answer would be accepted, but after initially giving the wrong answer to the final question, he quickly changed his mind. Dec asked him in which hand the Statue of Liberty held her torch. After initially hesitating, Neil answered:: “I’m going to say left, I haven’t got a clue.” Cue audible groans from the audience at Disney World in Florida, before Ant prompted him: “You’re going to say what?” Neil then changed his mind, telling the hosts: “Right. I’m going to say right.” Dec then shouted: “That’s the right answer,” before Ant added: “I’m not finishing the series on a loser, believe me.”

ITV Lucky Neil.

Neil ended up bagging himself a luxury holiday to Mexico, a new £20,000 Vauxhall Mokka and a home makeover. But just two weeks ago contestant Joy Norman got a question wrong and lost her haul on the show. Some viewers were disappointed Neil had been allowed to win and took to Twitter to share their frustration...

@itvtakeaway Very disappointed with last nights Win The Ads😡What happened to the rule of "we have to take your first answer"??!! FIX!!!!!! — Lynne Ashton (@LynneAshton2) April 9, 2017

Total fix in Win the Ads....Usually they say we have to take you first answer....But tonight no rules where in place.#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Michael Ashton (@wickedchef) April 8, 2017

#SaturdayNightTakeaway how was the guy on win the ads allowed to change his answer clearly got it wrong until the crowd groaned — David Harris (@parksidebomber) April 9, 2017

@itvtakeaway love @antanddec but that win the ads was shocking if I was the woman from last week if feel badly done to — Aaron Younghusband (@aaronyhusband) April 8, 2017

#SaturdayNightTakeaway never mind decs shorts! What about the complete con on win the ads!? — Andrew Oliver (@andrew37o) April 8, 2017

The guy playing win the ads on #SaturdayNightTakeaway said LEFT not right 😂😅 #fix — Connor Yemm (@OfficialConnorY) April 8, 2017

@antanddec just watching sat night takeaway and the series has been outstanding like always but what a joke win the ads was!! #shocking #fix — Steven Yuill (@steyuilly22) April 9, 2017

@antanddec My family and I Thought win the Ads was a farce! #Cringe 😳 — Mich (@michellelamont4) April 9, 2017

Think OFCOM will be interested in what happened in Win The Ads. You can't just change the rules to suit the show! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Television101 (@BrokenProducers) April 8, 2017

But some viewers were feeling a little more charitable, and thought that as it was the last show of the series, Neil should have taken home the prize bounty…

Ant & Dec absolute class acts for letting that guy win the ads prizes 👍 — David Steven Watson (@watsdav) April 8, 2017

@antanddec Good job on giving Neil a 2nd chance on the 'win the ads' final question! 😊 👍🏻 — James Malcolm (@J1MB0B84) April 8, 2017

Absolute legends for helping the guy win the ads. That's why you own the tele. #SaturdayNightTakeaway @antanddec — David Dutfield (@DavidDutfield) April 8, 2017

A show spokesman said: “We are thrilled for the contestant.”