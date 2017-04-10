Declan Donnelly flashing his pants on the last ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ of the series wasn’t the only controversy to hit the show.
The ITV series has also been hit by fix claims after a contestant on the hugely popular ‘Win The Ads’ contest changed his final answer.
Window cleaner Neil Scott was told only his first answer would be accepted, but after initially giving the wrong answer to the final question, he quickly changed his mind.
Dec asked him in which hand the Statue of Liberty held her torch. After initially hesitating, Neil answered:: “I’m going to say left, I haven’t got a clue.”
Cue audible groans from the audience at Disney World in Florida, before Ant prompted him: “You’re going to say what?”
Neil then changed his mind, telling the hosts: “Right. I’m going to say right.”
Dec then shouted: “That’s the right answer,” before Ant added: “I’m not finishing the series on a loser, believe me.”
Neil ended up bagging himself a luxury holiday to Mexico, a new £20,000 Vauxhall Mokka and a home makeover.
But just two weeks ago contestant Joy Norman got a question wrong and lost her haul on the show.
Some viewers were disappointed Neil had been allowed to win and took to Twitter to share their frustration...
But some viewers were feeling a little more charitable, and thought that as it was the last show of the series, Neil should have taken home the prize bounty…
A show spokesman said: “We are thrilled for the contestant.”