The vast majority of British voters think the UK should stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia, an exclusive poll for HuffPost UK has revealed.

The BMG survey found 61% backed Jeremy Corbyn’s calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to cease all UK arms sales to the Arab state, arguing that the weapons were being used in the Yemen civil war.

Just 16% thought the arms deals should continue, while 22% said they did not know.

Labour leader Corbyn decided to ban Saudi Arabia from the party’s conference in Brighton this week.

“We are selling arms to Saudi Arabia, and at the same time we are sending aid in, we should not be doing both,” Corbyn told reporters.

A Saudi-led coalition has waged a devastating air campaign in Yemen since 2015 to support the government in its war against Houthi rebels.