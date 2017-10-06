Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Suffers Indignity Of Golden Escalator Breaking Down

If you’re going to enter the country via a golden escalator you’re going to turn heads, so you’d better hope there are no embarrassing glitches like the one the King of Saudi Arabia suffered on Thursday.

King Salman had arrived in Moscow for a state visit, exiting his private plane as usual, on the custom-made glittering escalator.

His stately glide began without incident, but saw the monarch grind to an undignified halt halfway down.