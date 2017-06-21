Prince Salman ousts his cousin Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (the 81-year-old King’s nephew), a counter-terrorism chief admired in Washington, who has been stripped of all positions in the shock announcement.

On Tuesday Saudi Arabia ’s King Salman announced a reshuffle which appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as Crown Prince, effectively placing him first-in-line to the throne.

Prince Salman, who launched an air war in Yemen in 2015, will also become deputy prime minister and will retain his defence, oil and other portfolios.

Here are three things to consider in the wake of this astonishing move, which will essentially set Saudi policy for decades.

1. It awards near absolute powers to a figure who has ruled out any dialogue with Iran.

Crown Prince Mohammed also played a central role in the decision to isolate Qatar, in part because of its ties to Iran, and in escalating the Saudi-led war against Yemeni rebels supported by Tehran. The war in Yemen has killed thousands of civilians.

Iran state TV says the monarch’s decision to promote his son amounts to a “soft coup.” Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran are bitter rivals that back opposing sides in the war in Syria too. In remarks aired on Saudi TV in May, the Prince framed the tensions with Iran in sectarian terms, saying it is Iran’s goal “to control the Islamic world” and to spread its Shiite doctrine. He also vowed to take “the battle” to Iran.

2. It could signal a more liberal future for the deeply conservative country.

He is popular among the younger population for pushing reforms opening Saudi Arabia to more liberal forms of entertainment. In April plans were announced to build a 334 sq km ‘entertainment city’ south of the capital Riyadh, featuring sports, cultural and recreational facilities, including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.

The Prince issued a statement expressing his wish that: “This city, will become, by God’s will, a prominent cultural landmark and an important centre for meeting the future generation’s recreational, cultural and social needs in the kingdom.”