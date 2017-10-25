Saudi Prince Vows To ‘End Extremism And Return To Moderate Islam’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has promised to “end extremism” and return the country to “moderate Islam.” The 31-year-old, who was placed first-in-line to the throne in June following an unexpected reshuffle by King Salman, made his remarks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh on Tuesday. In comments reported by the Saudi Gazette, he said: “We are returning to what we were before – a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions and to the world.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has promised to 'end extremism' and return to 'moderate Islam'

“We will not spend the next 30 years of our lives dealing with destructive ideas. We will destroy them today. We will end extremism very soon.” Prince Salman, who is also deputy prime minister and a staunch supporter of the country’s younger generation, added: “Our youth are our wealth. If they receive proper guidance they will create an excellent world on our earth. The youth are ambitious.” In April the Prince inferred the era of extreme religious conservatism in Saudi Arabia is close to being over. Speaking to the Washington Post, he said: “I’m young. Seventy per cent of our citizens are young. We don’t want to waste our lives in this whirlpool that we were in the past 30 years. We want to end this epoch now.”