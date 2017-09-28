Anthony Scaramucci has treated the world to a generous insight into his vision for his upcoming project, the Scaramucci Post.

The former communications director to Donald Trump, who lasted a mere 10 days in the job, is about to launch an online news site and decided to post a video telling the Scaramucci Post’s 20,000 eager Twitter followers a bit more about what it will be like.

And, unsurprisingly, his pitch was quite bizarre. Well, we all knew he likes to be creative with his language.

Here are five WTF things that the Mooch managed to squeeze into just under two minutes of talking:

1. When he described his website as “the centre lane in a two-lane highway”