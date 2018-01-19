Scarlett Moffatt Slams Body Shaming Daily Mail Article

Scarlett Moffatt has hit out at body shamers after the Daily Mail published a picture she posted on Instagram and compared it to a pap shot of her. The former ‘Gogglebox’ star called for publishers to think about the effect their words and pictures have on the mental health of the people they write about and those who read their stories. The offending article claimed Scarlett had “shared a super slim, posed-up selfie” on Instagram, before she was “seen candidly displaying a more natural look later in the day”, and put photos of both images side-by-side.

The headline also suggested this came “a month after [she] warned girls ‘not to believe what’s on social media’”. After seeing the story, Scarlett took to Twitter to slam its irresponsibility. “When online papers/magazines try their hardest to use unflattering photos and drag women down do they realise what they’re doing to peoples mental health [sic],” she wrote. “I understand it’s part of the parcel of being in the public eye but body shaming NEEDS TO STOP!” She continued: “Tell me the size I should be please! I got slated when I slimmed down to a size 8 and I get slated when I’m a size 12. So please let me know what measurements I should be. “And they wonder why young women are reduced to surgery!”

It is not the first time Scarlett has been forced to speak out about body shaming. The star’s appearance was the subject of numerous mean tweets during her stint fronting ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ last year. Again writing on Twitter, she said: “I’m an actual human being with feelings! Stop it with your bullying words! “Who are these people who think it’s ok to call women for the way they look... too skinny, too fat, too old, not enough make up etc. What example are we teaching to the younger generation. It really upsets me that we live in a world where it’s the norm! “To all the girls & women who follow me. You are amazing & beautiful, whether that beauty is from your kindness, intelligence or the love you show to others.”