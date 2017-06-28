Scarlett Moffatt has gone for a choppy new hair cut and her fans approve.

The 26-year-old Gogglebox star shared a photo of her new look and credited the team at Rush salon in her caption.

“I’ve been for the chop,” she wrote on Tuesday 27 June.

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Comments praising Moffatt’s new look soon came flooding in, as fans told her she looked “gorgeous and the new length “suits you so much”.

Moffatt last took a break from having super long locks after she was crowned queen of the jungle in ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’.

At the time Moffatt explained her chop had been inspired by camp medic Dr Bob.

Here’s hoping her next style is inspired by the Rush Hackney manager’s beautiful rainbow locks.