A school has sparked debate for telling parents not to let children dress as “professional sports people, pop stars or famous YouTubers” for ‘My World of Work Day.’

The day, taking place this year on Thursday 18 January, is designed to educate children about the world of employment and help them think about their futures.

Durrington C of E VC Junior School, in Wiltshire, sent parents a letter requesting children who wanted to dress up as celebrities should “think of their ‘Plan B’ choices” as the high profile jobs mentioned are “so hard to achieve”.

Two-time Olympic medal winner Jack Green tweeted a photo of the letter, along with the caption: “Have a read of the ‘Special Note’ and then ignore it and let your children aspire to be whatever they want to be. Thanks mum and some of my teachers for supporting my aspirations when I was young.”