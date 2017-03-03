This week Snapchat went public with a market value of $33 billion.

The story goes that back in 2012, Barry Eggers came home to find his two daughters completely engrossed on their smartphones. They were using an app called Snapchat.

Eggers was the founder of Lightspeed Venture Partners, and after seeing the potential in this app he spoke to his partner and the two decided to track down the creators of Snapchat.

They found Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and agreed to become the app’s first investors, putting $500,000 toward the business.