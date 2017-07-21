School pupils in England were excluded more than 2,000 times last year because of sexual misconduct, with offences ranging from “lewd behaviour” to sexual assault.

Government figures reveal that 70 of these instances, which took place during the 2015/16 school year, were permanent expulsions.

The figures form part of a trend over recent years, with 2,220 exclusions in 2013/14 and 2,250 in 2014/15 for sexual misconduct, which also includes sexual abuse, bullying, graffiti and harassment.

Rape Crisis spokesperson Katie Russell called the figures “concerning”, saying sexual misconduct appears to be “a significant and ongoing issue in schools”.

But she continued: “It’s also encouraging if it’s being taken seriously and dealt with firmly.