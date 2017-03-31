A US high school has been accused of “slut-shaming” female students over its guidelines for prom dresses.
Pupils at Stanton College Prep School in Florida were outraged when they found flyers on campus informing them which prom outfits would make them a “good girl”.
The posters told students that anyone wearing dresses with plunging necklines or thigh-high slits would not be allowed to attend the prom, and girls wearing backless gowns would also be barred.
The incident has sparked controversy online, with teens using the hashtag #SCPgoodgirl to share their outrage.
Staton student Christian Mortimer wrote on Twitter: “Not only are students extremely uncomfortable with the text ‘good girl’, we are upset by the fact that this encourages the mindset that women are responsible for rape, sexual immoralities etc because of the way they dress - rather than the obvious need for teaching self control to men.”
Another added: “Your sign and the word choice selected tries to suggest the young females who attend your school are merely dogs and should be obedient.
“Next time, I’d change ‘good girl’ to something less offensive.”
Other students have been wearing white and purple shirts to school to protest the posters.
However, Staton College has insisted that the posters were “not approved policy” and have since been removed.
According to Action News Jax, the principal of the school told students: “Please do accept my apology for this poor delivery of information.
“Our intent is to make sure prom is enjoyable and memorable.”
Similar dress codes have also caused outrage in the UK.
In December, Queens University Belfast hit the headlines when it told students “not to dress like Kim Kardashian” for graduation, banning short skirts and cleavage.