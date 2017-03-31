A US high school has been accused of “slut-shaming” female students over its guidelines for prom dresses.

Pupils at Stanton College Prep School in Florida were outraged when they found flyers on campus informing them which prom outfits would make them a “good girl”.

The posters told students that anyone wearing dresses with plunging necklines or thigh-high slits would not be allowed to attend the prom, and girls wearing backless gowns would also be barred.