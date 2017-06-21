Scientists Are Studying A 3,000-Year-Old Prosthetic Wooden Toe

In what is likely to be one of the oldest prosthetic finds in human history, Swiss Egyptologists have dug up a one-of-a-kind wooden toe that was used to help a young girl walk over 3,000 years ago.

You might have heard of pirates having a peg leg, but have you ever seen a prosthetic big toe handcrafted out of wood?

Discovered in the tomb of a young female at the necropolis Sheikh ’Abd el-Qurna, close to Luxor, Egypt, the owner of the prosthetic is believed to have been the daughter of a high priest.

And was part of an upper class family who had close relationships with the ruling royal family at the time of her death.

The researchers from the University of Basel were able to work out this information because of the high artisan quality and attention to detail that went into producing the item.

In fact the team said that the mobility of the prosthetic extension and the belt strap indicated that the owner valued a natural look and wearing comfort, and was clearly able to pay for it.

They were also able to derive that the Early Iron Age prosthetic was refitted for the individual several times over the course of its lifetime.