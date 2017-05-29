Scientists may have accidentally discovered what causes baldness in a breakthrough that could eventually lead to a treatment. The researchers from University of California San Francisco discovered that a particular type of immune cell was vital to the process of regrowing hair.

Tim Flach via Getty Images

Known as T cells or Tregs the team were generally investigating the relationship between these cells and skin stem cells. What they found surprised them. They temporarily removed the tregs from mice and then shaved them so they could study the effects. What they found was that the hair simply didn’t grow back, suggesting a direct correlation between these unrelated immune cells and the skin cells that activate hair growth. Michael Rosenblum, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF and senior author on the new paper said: “This has been thought to be an entirely stem cell-dependent process, but it turns out Tregs are essential. If you knock out this one immune cell type, hair just doesn’t grow.”