A gigantic worm with terrifying snapping jaws has been discovered by scientists in Canada. Fortunately, the 400m-year-old creature is long extinct.

An international research team identified the remains of the ‘monster worm’ in fossils stored at the Royal Ontario Museum since the mid-1990s.

The bristle worm is believed to have been more than a metre long and it’s jaw alone reached more than a centimetre in length.