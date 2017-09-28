Incredibly, Scientists Have Cured An Embryo Of A Life-Threatening Disease By Altering Its DNA

What is CRISPR?

CRISPR stands for ‘Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats’ and in the field of genome engineering is loosely used to refer to various tools that can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code at precise locations.

CRISPR was first discovered by Francisco Mojica, at the University of Alicante, Spain, and in 2013 the Zhang Lab published the first method to engineer CRISPR to edit the genome in mouse and human cells.