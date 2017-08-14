Scientists Have Discovered A Simple Memory Trick That'll Stop You Forgetting Your Umbrella

If you’re prone to leaving your brolly at home, listen up.

The next time you hear about the possibility of rain on the weather forecast, try imagining the umbrella tip being lodged in your home’s door lock, blocking you from locking it.

This mental exercise could prevent you from leaving home without an umbrella, scientists have said.

According to a new study, imagining an action between two objects (the umbrella being lodged in the door lock) and a potential consequence (not being able to lock the door) may help people improve memory relating to objects.