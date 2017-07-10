Scientists Have Unlocked The Mystery Of Why Deep Sea Corals Glow In The Dark

If you’ve ever had the privilege of seeing glow-in-the-dark coral you’ll know that it’s one of nature’s most beautiful creations. Usually found in shallow waters the coral’s impressive ability is actually a form of sunblock that helps protect it from the Sun’s harmful rays.

Barcroft via Getty Images

What has also puzzled researchers though is why deep-sea coral glows as well, for starters it’s too far from the Sun to need protection. Well now researchers at the University of Southampton believe they’ve unraveled this mystery. While shallow coral use it to protect themselves, deep sea coral use it for the complete opposite. Down at depths of 160m or more the only light that can penetrate far enough is blue light.

It appears as though the corals are able to create a special florescent protein that absorbs this blue light and then converts it into orange/red light which is then easily absorbed by symbiotic microscopic algae that provide a coral with 90% of its energy needs. This friendship between the corals and the algae (known as zooxanthellae) is mutually beneficial. The tiny algae gets shelter, carbon dioxide and nutrients while the coral gets the photosynthetic products needed for energy. Prof. Jörg Wiedenmann, head of the Coral Reef Laboratory at the University of Southampton warns that this discovery has worrying consequences for the survivability of coral reefs in general.

Barcroft via Getty Images