Scientists Want To Pay You £13,000 To Lie In Bed All Day

Scientists are currently looking for 24 fit and healthy individuals to lie in bed all day - and they’re willing to pay you a fair amount to do it.

Researchers at the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in France are now recruiting for people willing to spend 60 days lying on their backs.

It’s all part of an experiment investigating the impact different foods can have on our experience of space conditions, such as weightlessness.

Those taken on for the job will be paid a whopping £13,000 for their troubles, but sorry ladies, the research team are currently only looking to conduct the experiment with men.