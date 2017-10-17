Scientists Have Worked Out How To Save A 'Dead' Heart After A Heart Attack

Surviving a heart attack is only half of the battle as 20% of patients will go on to have another cardiac arrest within 12 months of the first one, partly because the organ has been weakened and developed scar tissue.

As a result, scientists have been trying to work out how they can save hearts and restore the muscle, instead of just allowing the dead tissue to make people prone to future problems, and ultimately more likely to die.

Now a new study has shown how this can be done, using a single gene.