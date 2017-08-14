Scotland could become the first country in the world to introduce legislation that eliminates period poverty. Labour MSP Monica Lennon will table a Bill in the Scottish Parliament on Monday that places a legal duty on ministers to provide the “basic right” of universal free sanitary products. It comes after a series of reports revealed young women are using socks, tissues and even skip school during their period because they cannot afford tampons or towels.

dstaerk via Getty Images Scotland could become the first country in the world to introduce legislation that eliminates period poverty

If Lennon’s Bill, on which public consultation starts this week, wins cross-party support, then schools, colleges and universities will provide free sanitary products and a system will be put in place that guarantees all women have free access to tampons or sanitary towels. Lennon, Scottish Labour’s equalities spokesperson, said: “Scotland has the opportunity to be a world leader in ending period poverty. Access to sanitary products should be a basic right but sadly in Scotland we know not everyone can afford or obtain what they need.

PA Wire/PA Images Scottish Labour's Monica Lennon

“That’s why I intend to introduce a legal duty on the Scottish Government to develop a universal system in Scotland which will provide free sanitary products for anyone who needs them. “My proposal also includes a statutory duty on schools, colleges and universities to provide free sanitary products in their toilets. Having your period shouldn’t result in anyone missing class. “This is a big step towards creating a fairer and more equal society and I hope to hear from people right across Scotland during the consultation.” The Scottish Government launched a pilot scheme for low-income women and girls in Aberdeen to be offered free sanitary products and campaigners are optimistic the Bill will get support.

PA Wire/PA Images Education Secretary Justine Greening