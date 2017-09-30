A Welsh rugby player has been injured while trying to pet a lion.

Wales and Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin was caught on camera sticking his hand through the fence of the lion enclosure at Weltevrede Game Lodge on the outskirts of Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Baldwin tried to scratch one of the big cats’ heads as if it was a cat.

Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

He then quickly learned his lesson when then creature snapped at him.

Baldwin required a “couple of stitches” for the wound but was forced to miss his teams Pro14 match against the rather aptly-named Cheetahs.

He went on to apologise to fans for his actions on Twitter...

1/3 Sorry all Ospreys fans for letting you and the team down by missing the game through the bite! — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017

2/3 should of know he wouldn't be impressed with me stroking his lioness before introducing myself to him first @AndyGoode10 #MyBad ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/cSclBsvS72 — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017

3/3 and for those asking my hand in on the mend thankfully & should be up & running round soon enough thanks for your support & concern 🙏 — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017

Ospreys boss Steve Tandy said Baldwin was both “pretty stupid” and “pretty lucky”.

According to the BBC, he said: “I don’t know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.

“It’s probably one of the silliest things I’ve even been involved in, but thankfully he is OK and hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks.”

Baldwin is due to fly home with the rest of the team as planned.