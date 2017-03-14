Nicola Sturgeon has said she plans to trigger another Scottish independence referendum - and that she expects to win.
Here are your questions answered on the potential referendum...
When will the Scottish independence referendum take place?
Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday morning, Scotland’s first minister said she wanted the vote to be held between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019.
However, sources close to Theresa May told the Daily Telegraph she said she would not allow a referendum until several months after Britain’s EU exit.
What will the question on the ballot paper be?
Although the final wording of the question will be subject to the approval of the Electoral Commission, Sturgeon said she does not intend to change the question from last time.
In 2014, the yes or no question was: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
What are the current odds?
-
YES - 8/11
-
NO - 11/10
Who pays for the Scottish referendum?
The Scottish government footed the bill last time, so this will presumably be the case again.
How much did the last Scottish referendum cost?
The last referendum cost £15.8million.
This was around £2.1m more than had been estimated before the vote went ahead.
What currency would Scotland use if it became independent?
Ahead of the 2014 referendum, Alex Salmond had plans for a shared currency union to allow Scotland to retain the pound.
The country could end up with its own currency - something which the Guardian points out would make it easier to adjust to oil price fluctuations and its budget deficit.
But if an independent Scotland were part of the European Union, it could also end up using the euro.
Would an independent Scotland be in the European Union?
The EU has said Scotland will not have automatic access to the EU if it leaves the union.
If an independent Scotland wanted to join the EU, it will have to join the queue along with a number of other nations.