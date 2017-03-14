Nicola Sturgeon has said she plans to trigger another Scottish independence referendum - and that she expects to win. Here are your questions answered on the potential referendum... When will the Scottish independence referendum take place?

WPA Pool via Getty Images Nicola Sturgeon wants a referendum to be held between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019

Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday morning, Scotland’s first minister said she wanted the vote to be held between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019. However, sources close to Theresa May told the Daily Telegraph she said she would not allow a referendum until several months after Britain’s EU exit. What will the question on the ballot paper be? Although the final wording of the question will be subject to the approval of the Electoral Commission, Sturgeon said she does not intend to change the question from last time. In 2014, the yes or no question was: “Should Scotland be an independent country?” What are the current odds? According to Ladbrokes: YES - 8/11

NO - 11/10

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow on polling day in 2014

Who pays for the Scottish referendum? The Scottish government footed the bill last time, so this will presumably be the case again. How much did the last Scottish referendum cost? The last referendum cost £15.8million. This was around £2.1m more than had been estimated before the vote went ahead. What currency would Scotland use if it became independent?

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images An independent Scotland would not necessarily be able to keep the pound