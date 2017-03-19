Fewer Scots want independence now than they did in 2014, according to a new poll conducted in the days after Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to push for a second referendum.

The Panelbase survey for The Sunday Times and LBC puts backing for independence at 44%, one point lower than when the question was put to Scotland two-and-a-half years ago, while a majority (56%) would vote to remain in the United Kingdom.

The poll of 1,008 voters in Scotland was conducted between Monday and Friday following confirmation from Sturgeon that she will seek permission to hold a second vote on the issue, the Press Association reports.

Sturgeon told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen she was willing to negotiate “within reason’’ on the timing of any ballot after Theresa May dismissed the call saying “now is not the time”.