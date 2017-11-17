Fletcher also pointed out that the party membership was historically less radical in Scotland, having preferred Owen Smith to Corbyn in 2016.

Other insiders pointed out that the all-electronic ballot, the first of its kind, had deterred older members who were more used to putting a paper postal vote.

The “close of poll note” reads:

“We are not going to predict the outcome. From the outset we have not briefed our numbers or offered a prediction.

We believe we have done everything possible in this campaign. Contrary to the presentation of Richard as the frontrunner, we have always believed that this is a massive stretch for a relatively less well-known candidate to deliver victory for a message of change.

In the most recent leadership election in Scotland last summer, Owen Smith secured 53.2 per cent to Jeremy Corbyn’s 46.8 per cent amongst the members. In the 2014 leadership election Neil Findlay – who is supporting Richard Leonard in this election - secured 32.7 per cent of the membership compared to 60.4 per cent to Jim Murphy.

Anas Sarwar began the campaign with a much higher-profile than Richard Leonard, and indeed is the former deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

To get to a point of being a serious challenger for the Scottish Labour leadership is a major achievement and marks a significant development in the political and policy direction of the Scottish Labour Party.

In terms of the voting.

- Richard has a considerable amount of support amongst members who joined before, during and after the 2017 General Election; notably amongst the very many young people who are again joining the Labour Party. He has also shown that he can reach into previously existing members who are hungry for change in order to deliver electoral advance and connect with Labour’s political development at a UK level. This was reflected in the constituency party nominations.

- We believe that Anas has a strong showing amongst members who joined since the contest started.

- We know that affiliated supporters often have a lower turnout than members.

So the question could well come down to the balance between the different degrees of turnout.

Richard’s candidacy has shifted the terms of the framework in Scottish Labour, leading the whole debate in a more radical direction.

The result remains to be seen, and we make no predictions.