The MSP for Aberdeen Donside said previous behaviour he had thought “humorous or attempting to be friendly” might have made others uncomfortable.

Mark McDonald, the SNP minister for childcare and early years, apologised “to anyone I have upset” as he stepped down from the role, the Press Association reports.

A Scottish minister has resigned over past actions he said were “considered to be inappropriate”, it was announced on Saturday.

It is understood the complaint is one of two made to the SNP about inappropriate behaviour, the second of which does not relate to a parliamentarian.

Earlier in the week First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had warned men in positions of power in the party to reflect on their behaviour as allegations of sexual harassment reached Holyrood.

In his resignation statement, McDonald, who was appointed a minister in May last year, said: “It has been brought to my attention that some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate – where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions.

“My behaviour is entirely my responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate.

“In light of my position in government, I believe it would not be appropriate for me to continue to serve in my role in the Scottish Government at this time and I have tendered my resignation as a minister.

“I hope that in taking this step neither any particular woman or my family will be the focus of undue and unwarranted scrutiny.

“It has been an honour to serve in the Scottish Government and I will continue to serve my constituents in Aberdeen Donside to the best of my ability.”