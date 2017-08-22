Ford has just announced a brand-new scrappage scheme in the UK that will take any diesel and petrol car that’s made before 2010 and exchange it for up to £2,000 off some newer Ford cars. The difference between this and conventional exchange deals is that Ford says all the cars will be scrapped effectively, resulting in a reduction in air pollution.

Ford aren’t the first company to offer an older car scrappage deal, however it is the first to accept petrol cars as well as diesel cars. There is one caveat however which is that the deal is only available until the end of December this year. Currently there are only two other major manufacturers that offer a scrappage deal. BMW BMW recently announced that it was starting a scheme called the Lower Emissions Allowance. This allows you to trade in any Euro 4 (EU4) emission standard or below diesel vehicle.

If your car fits in that bracket then you can get up to £2,000 off any of BMW’s cars that produce emissions of 130g/km or less. This also includes any of BMW’s iPerformance cars or the i3 or i8. Like Ford this deal is only available until the 31 December 2017. Mercedes Mercedes also offers a scrappage scheme that they’ve titled the Diesel Changeover Bonus. Similar to BMW this will only be available for diesel cars that fall between the Euro 1 -Euro 4 emission standard and just like BMW it has an expiry date of 31 December 2017.

If your car falls within this bracket Mercedes are offering up to £2,000 off any Mercedes Benz diesel car that features a Euro 6 rating, any of its plug-in hybrid models or even its Smart electric car range.

VW’s scrappage scheme is impressive however it’s limited to just diesel cars. The car company is offering £1,800-6,000 off a brand-new VW car as long as your current model is a diesel purchased before 31st December 2009 featuring a Euro 1 – 4 emissions standard engine. What makes the VW deal really impressive is that technically you can actually get even more off if you choose to buy the fully electric e-Golf. Not only would you get £5,000 off from VW but you would get an additional £4,500 thanks to the government’s electric grant. Toyota Toyota’s scrappage scheme is, sadly, smaller in value than VW’s but it does include both diesel and petrol cars. Again the car needs to be seven years or older. The amount varies from £1,000 for Toyota’s C-HR hybrid, to £2,000 for a Prius. Oddly you can get up to £4,000 for a Land Cruiser. Kia Kia’s is very similar to Toyota’s in that it is open to both petrol and diesel cars that are seven years or older. It’s a flat amount of £2,000 and applies to both the Rio and the Picanto. While Kia don’t have a particular focus on electric or hybrid vehicles the company still believes owners could save well over 1.5 tonnes of carbon with a newer model. Nissan

