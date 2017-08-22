Ford has just announced a brand-new scrappage scheme in the UK that will take any diesel and petrol car that’s made before 2010 and exchange it for up to £2,000 off some newer Ford cars.

The difference between this and conventional exchange deals is that Ford says all the cars will be scrapped effectively, resulting in a reduction in air pollution.

Ford aren’t the first company to offer an older car scrappage deal, however it is the first to accept petrol cars as well as diesel cars.

There is one caveat however which is that the deal is only available until the end of December this year.

Currently there are only two other major manufacturers that offer a scrappage deal.

BMW

BMW recently announced that it was starting a scheme called the Lower Emissions Allowance.

This allows you to trade in any Euro 4 (EU4) emission standard or below diesel vehicle.

If your car fits in that bracket then you can get up to £2,000 off any of BMW’s cars that produce emissions of 130g/km or less.

This also includes any of BMW’s iPerformance cars or the i3 or i8.

Like Ford this deal is only available until the 31 December 2017.

Mercedes

Mercedes also offers a scrappage scheme that they’ve titled the Diesel Changeover Bonus.

Similar to BMW this will only be available for diesel cars that fall between the Euro 1 -Euro 4 emission standard and just like BMW it has an expiry date of 31 December 2017.

If your car falls within this bracket Mercedes are offering up to £2,000 off any Mercedes Benz diesel car that features a Euro 6 rating, any of its plug-in hybrid models or even its Smart electric car range.

Is my car eligible for the scrappage scheme?

Most of these deals are contingent on you owning a car that falls within the Euro 1 - Euro 4 bracket.

The Euro 1 rating was introduced in 1992 as a means of identifying and forcing car manufacturers to slowly but steadily reduce the harmful emissions being produced by their cars.

Since 1992 this rating has gone up to Euro 6 which signifies only the most environmentally friendly petrol or diesel vehicles.

As a rule of thumb, if your car was built and first sold within the years 1992-2010 then it will more than likely be eligible for the grant.

Does the government offer a scrappage scheme?

Currently, no. What it does do however is promote the purchasing of either purely electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles with a special low-emissions grant.

This won’t let you scrap your old car but it will give you money off a new one depending on the make and model.

The official government guidelines are as follows:

Vehicles eligible for a grant

There are 6 categories of vehicle, based on CO2 emissions. The grant depends on which category the vehicle is in.

Not all electric or hybrid vehicles are eligible for a grant - only vehicles that have been approved by the government.

Category 1 cars

These vehicles have CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km and can travel at least 112km (70 miles) without any CO2 emissions at all:

BMW i3

BYD e6

Citroen CZero

Ford Focus Electric

Hyundai IONIQ Electric

Kia Soul EV

Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

Nissan e-NV200 (5-seater and 7-seater)

Nissan LEAF

Peugeot iON

Renault Fluence

Renault ZOE

Smart fortwo electric drive

Smart forfour electric drive

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Toyota Mirai

Volkswagen e-up!

Volkswagen e-Golf

The grant will pay for 35% of the purchase price for these vehicles, up to a maximum of £4,500.

Category 2 cars

These vehicles have CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km and can travel at least 16km (10 miles) without any CO2 emissions at all:

Audi A3 e-tron

BMW 225xe

BMW 330e

BMW 530e

Hyundai IONIQ PHEV

Kia Optima Saloon PHEV

Mercedes-Benz C350 e (with 17 inch rear wheels)

Mercedes-Benz E350 e SE

MINI Countryman PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander (except Commercial)

Toyota Prius Plug-in

Vauxhall Ampera

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Volkswagen Passat GTE

Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine

Volvo V60 D6 Twin Engine

Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine Momentum (2017 model year only)

The grant will pay for 35% of the purchase price for these vehicles, up to a maximum of £2,500.

Category 3 cars

This vehicle has CO2 emissions of 50 to 75g/km and can travel at least 32km (20 miles) without any CO2 emissions at all:

Mercedes-Benz E350 e AMG Line

The grant will pay for 35% of the purchase price for this vehicle, up to a maximum of £2,500.

