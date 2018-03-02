Commuters urged ‘do not travel’ after Storm Emma meets Beast from the East

Train companies earlier said services were “winding down” as cancellations and delays mounted

Amber and red weather warnings lifted in the UK; but now it’s ‘freezing rain’ we’ve got to prepare for

Airports closed, roads clogged and the military called in as Brits prepared for a night of CHAOS Thousands faced being stranded overnight on Friday as train firms advised all passengers not to travel while blizzard conditions crippled Britain’s transport network. Despite amber and red weather warnings being lifted earlier, snow continued to wreak havoc on roads, railways and airport runways. Train companies initially said services at some of Britain’s busiest stations would “wind down” gradually, but as reports of widespread delays and cancellations mounted, Southeastern was forced to advise customers to “stay overnight” if they could. South West Trains followed soon after.

⚠️ ⚠️CRITICAL UPDATE: ⚠️⚠️In line with the below - unless your journey is vital, for example you need to get home and have nowhere else to stay. DO NOT TRAVEL. If you're somewhere safe & warm and can stay overnight, please postpone your journey and travel tomorrow. https://t.co/Div5Ap63nw — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) March 2, 2018

Tweets from the National Rail Twitter account hinted at behind-the-scenes chaos, with one message written in all-caps.

National Rail/Twitter

The all-caps message was swiftly deleted. Disruption was seen across all major rail routes, including the West Coast and East Coast mainlines. Southeastern, which operates across the south east on the main routes out of London into Kent and east Sussex, shared video showing electric charges misfiring underneath a train.

@Se_Railway your train is lighting up like a Xmas tree #lewishamstation pic.twitter.com/9yIUCHRi7A — Kevin De Souza (@KevinDeSouza77) March 2, 2018

It said the video was “a live example of the problems currently across our Network - trains are struggling to access electricity from the 3rd rail due to Ice buildup.” All trains out of the capital via New Cross, in south London, were cancelled, as were services via nearby Lewisham. [WORSE THAN SNOW: What is freezing rain and when will it begin?] A yellow “be aware” weather warning of snow is still in place across Scotland until 11.55pm on Saturday and across some parts of the country over the weekend into Monday. The weather - sparked when the Beast from the East collided with Storm Emma on Thursday - has caused dangerous driving conditions nationwide forcing hundreds of schools to close.

Toby Melville / Reuters Commuters waited anxiously on the concourse of London's Waterloo station before its planned closure at 8pm on Friday

And on Friday the military was once again called in to help rescue stranded motorists - with many reports of collisions and incidents on roads across Britain. Meanwhile the Irish Met Office has extended its red weather warning for the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath to 9am tomorrow. [CHECK YOUR TRAIN: See National Rail’s list of current disruptions] London Waterloo, the UK’s busiest train station, closed at 8pm on Friday. Reporters on the ground described the situation there as “very busy”. While one commuter said simply: “Trains down... Everything delayed”.

@BBCTravelAlert 15:46 Trains down at Waterloo rail Station. Everything delayed pic.twitter.com/KWNevi2W38 — Twinkle Toes ⛄Tracy 🐭🐁📻🎹🎸📷 (@_littlecreature) March 2, 2018