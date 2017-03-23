Sea Ice Has Reached A Record Low At Both Poles

Sea ice levels have now reached record lows at both ends of the planet, according to the latest data from NASA.

On 13 February the combined Arctic and Antarctic sea ice figures were at their lowest point since satellites were first deployed to monitor the ever-changing regions back in 1979.

Last month total polar sea ice on earth covered 6.26 million square miles, which is 790,000 square miles less than the average global minimum extent for the period between 1981 and 2010.

This is the equivalent of having lost a chunk of sea ice larger than Mexico.