A monstrous, fanged sea creature deposited on a Texas beach in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has finally been identified.

The scary-looking specimen was found by self-professed “science nerd” Preeti Desai, who reached out on social media, asking: “Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this??”

Among the less serious suggestions were a chupacabra, a monster from Tremors, Dr Finkelstein and, er New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enjoying some time on the beach.