Seagulls Targeted By Armed Vigilantes, MPs Hear Amid 'Gull Wars' Warning

Seagulls are causing so much chaos in UK coastal communities that fed-up residents are arming themselves with guns to kill the animals themselves, an MP has claimed.

The rise of seagull vigilantism emerged during a debate in Parliament where MPs lined up to spell out how the birds were causing misery for their constituents - not just tourists having their ice-cream stolen but pensioners being hospitalised and even a family dog being killed by what were dubbed “flying rats”.

The most surprising intervention came from Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who explained people had taken the matter into their own hands in her Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency. She said: