Seal Enjoys Freedom After Six Months Of Frisbee Stuck Around Neck

A seal who got a yellow Frisbee trapped round her neck has finally had it removed after half a year.

The Atlantic grey seal, nicknamed Mrs Frisbee, became weaker as the plastic disc cut into her as she grew, but no-one could get near her to help.

Mrs Frisbee was finally caught at Horsey beach, around 12 miles north of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Thursday and taken to an RSPCA centre for treatment.

Peter Ansell, chairman of the volunteer group, said: “We’ve been aware of it for getting on for six months, but have been unable to catch it.