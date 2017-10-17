‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ panellist Phil Jupitus has spoken out following the death of his former co-star Sean Hughes.
The two comedians were team captains on the first 10 series of ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, until Sean’s departure in 2002.
In the wake of Sean’s death at the age of 51 on Monday (16 October), a number of British comedians spoke out to pay their respects, including Jack Dee, David Baddiel and Sarah Millican, with Phil posting his own poignant message later that evening.
Alongside a picture of himself and Sean, Phil wrote: “I keep looking at this photo… It feels like a lifetime ago. Another life even.
“I gigged with Sean a bunch before ‘Buzzcocks’. T&C mostly. Funny, dry, off kilter, always asking more questions than he ever answered. I loved when he dropped serious poems into his comedy set. No warning. No apology.”
After sharing one of his specific memories of Sean’s comedy, Phil added: “Today was deeply shocking. I hadn’t seen [Sean] much in recent years.
“Last time was in the street in Edinburgh. He was enjoying gigging again. We exchanged the standard, ‘we must catch up for a beer sometime’. But, we never did.
“I keep looking at this photo…”
Sean began his comedy career in the 1980s, making regular appearances at The Comedy Store, before going on to become one of the youngest ever winners of the Perrier Comedy Award in 1990 thanks to his one man show, ‘A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes’.
He later created the Channel 4 sitcom ‘Sean’s Show’, which he co-wrote and starred in.