The two comedians were team captains on the first 10 series of ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, until Sean’s departure in 2002.

Alongside a picture of himself and Sean, Phil wrote: “I keep looking at this photo… It feels like a lifetime ago. Another life even.

“I gigged with Sean a bunch before ‘Buzzcocks’. T&C mostly. Funny, dry, off kilter, always asking more questions than he ever answered. I loved when he dropped serious poems into his comedy set. No warning. No apology.”

After sharing one of his specific memories of Sean’s comedy, Phil added: “Today was deeply shocking. I hadn’t seen [Sean] much in recent years.

“Last time was in the street in Edinburgh. He was enjoying gigging again. We exchanged the standard, ‘we must catch up for a beer sometime’. But, we never did.

“I keep looking at this photo…”