Comedian Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51.

On Monday (16 October), Sean’s management company confirmed that he had died, after being admitted to hospital overnight after suffering cardiac arrest.

Sean began his comedy career in the 1980s, making regular appearances at The Comedy Store, before going on to become one of the youngest ever winners of the Perrier Comedy Award in 1990 thanks to his one man show, ‘A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes’.

MJ Kim via Getty Images Sean Hughes

In addition to his work as a stand-up performer, Sean was best known as one of the original team captains on music quiz show ‘Never Mind The Buzzocks’, as well as the sitcom ‘Sean’s Show’, which he created, co-wrote and starred in.

Sean’s love of music was an important factor in his comedy, with guest stars on the second series of ‘Sean’s Show’ including Pulp and The Cure.

He was also an actor, appearing in ‘Coronation Street’ in 2007, as well as minor roles in ‘Agatha Christie’s Marple’, ITV’s ‘The Last Detective’ and more recently a stage production of ‘The Railway Children’.

Since the news of his death, a number of prominent figures from the world of British comedy have paid their respects on social media, with many recalling fond memories of having worked alongside him on the circuit:

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

Very sad news about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comedian. #RIP — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 16, 2017

Just awful news about Sean Hughes.he was very nice to me when I was starting out in comedy.a sad loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) October 16, 2017

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Sean Hughes death. He was the first comic I ever saw live. A very funny man. Awful news. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) October 16, 2017

RIP Sean Hughes. A charming man indeed. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) October 16, 2017

We weren't besties but I had a few long lunches & meandering phone chats with Sean Hughes. He was soft, warm company. I'll miss him. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 16, 2017

